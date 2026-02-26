Kwar Adhola Moses Stephen Owor celebrates historic 100th birthday

Tororo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Week-long celebrations to mark His Royal Highness Kwar Adhola, Moses Stephen Owor’s 100th birthday, climax with a grand ceremony on Saturday at which Yoweri Kaguta T. Museveni, President of the Republic of Uganda, is expected to be the Chief Guest

The centennial birthday celebrations are scheduled to take place on Saturday, 28th February 2026, at Elgon View Field in Tororo Municipality, Tororo District, with the theme “Honouring a Century of Dedicated Service, Enduring Strength and Unwavering Community Spirit”.

A statement from the Padhola cultural institution TACI said, “We, together with the family of HRH Kwar Adhola Moses Stephen Owor, thank all institutions, companies, entities, and individual well-wishers who have supported the organization of this celebration! May God continue to bless His Royal Highness Kwar Adhola Moses Stephen Owor and Ugandans as a whole.”

The Adhola Cultural Institution (TACI) and Padhola countrywide and in the diaspora, together with residents of Tororo district and all Ugandans, have been invited to the grand celebration as His Royal Highness the Kwar Adhola marks his 100th birthday. Several heads of Cultural Institutions in Uganda, those from neighboring Kenya and many other guests are expected to be in attendance.

As part of the celebrations, Kwar Adhola will attend a Thanksgiving Mass on Thursday, 26th February 2026 at St. Wilbrod Church at Nagongera Parish.

Other activities to mark the centennial celebration will include several sports activities. There will also be several medical camps to be held at selected places after the celebration of 28th February.

His Royal Highness, Kwar Adhola, Moses Stephen Owor was born to the late Mzee Wilbrod Othieno and Norah Nyanganda, a daughter of Chief Majanga, at Nagongera on 25th February 1926 (exactly 100 years ago today).

He has served the country in several capacities; including as Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Labour and later working at the ILO (International Labour Organisaion; as a church leader of the laity in Kampala; and for the past 26 years as the cultural head of the Jopadhola.

He, in 2024 marked 25 years since the formation of the cultural institution, and he as leader of the Jopadhola. President Yoweri Museveni hailed the Kwar Adhola, His Royal Highness Moses Stephen Owor, for his exceptional leadership and partnership with the government during the 25th Silver Jubilee Coronation anniversary celebrations.

The milestone event, celebrating 25 years of the Kwar Adhola’s reign, was held on August 7, 2024, at the Achilet Primary School grounds in Tororo District.

