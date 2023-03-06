KWANIA: Akali sub county enacts bylaw to promote cassava growing

Kwania, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Akali sub-county in Kwania district has passed a bylaw to promote cassava growing. Under the new bylaw dubbed “Cassava bylaw,” every household in the sub-county is required to grow at least an acre of cassava or face a fine of Shillings 100,000.

The proposal to enact the bylaw was tabled before the Sub-county council on Friday by Pasqueli Olwoc, the chairperson of Production, Marketing and Natural Resources, and subsequently approved by the council chaired by the Akali Sub-county Speaker, James Okwera.

Geoffrey Max Otucu, the Akali Sub County LCIII Chairperson who doubles as the Secretary of Production, Marketing, and Natural Resources, says that the bylaw is intended to promote food security and fight famine in the area.

Molly Atim, the Aderolongo parish female councilor, and Cypriano Ojok, the representative of Persons with Disabilities, say that the bylaw is aimed at restoring the growing of cassava, which was a traditional food crop in Lango.

Residents who spoke to Uganda Radio Network-URN welcomed the council resolution with mixed reactions.

*****

URN