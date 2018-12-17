Kole Asian murder suspects’ bail hearing deferred

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Lira High Court is yet to start hearing the bail application of two Asian traders accused of the alleged murder of an 11-year-old pupil in Kole District.

The suspects, Vayas Fravey 27, and Madmay Gaga 22 on Friday appeared before Lira Resident High Court Judge, Alex Ajiji and presented their bail application.

Through their lawyer, Robert Bautu and Simon Oboth of Akedia company advocates the suspects want to be released on bail citing various reasons including deteriorating health.

Justice Ajiji deferred the date to hear the bail application to January, 15th, 2019 to pave way for consultation with higher judicial authorities since the matter is of public interest.

He further remanded the suspects back to Soroti government prison.

The Lira State Attorney, Gloria Akello said she had no objection on the application.

Last month, a group of unidentified youth attacked some Asian traders in Lira town in what has been described as a revenge attacks.

The attack on the Asian community follows the death of Dickens Okello, a pupil of P.3 of Alito Primary School in Kole district, who was allegedly killed by the two Asians.

****

URN