KITEEZI: Residents demand gov’t action after fire outbreak

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Residents living in the 200-meter buffer zone around the decommissioned Kiteezi landfill are once again voicing deep concern for their safety following a fire outbreak at the site on Tuesday night. Despite efforts by Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) and Uganda Police to extinguish the fire by 11 pm, residents say the situation remains tense. Some report continued smoke emissions, heightening fears of another possible eruption.

Area councillor Betty Nanteza said, “Although the fire was put out, the smoke is still there. Residents are scared because it feels like this could happen again.” Nanteza and other community members are calling on the government to act swiftly to resolve the long-standing issues at the landfill, rather than allowing the matter to drag on. They emphasized that the safety of those living near the site must take priority.

By Wednesday morning, police had been deployed to secure the area and restrict public access to the landfill. However, some residents continued to visit the site—either scavenging for scraps or rearing animals—despite the risks.

Luke Owoyesigyire, the Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police Spokesperson, warned the public to stay away from the site. “We promptly contained and extinguished the fire, and fortunately, there were no casualties,” said Owoyesigyire. “However, we continue to warn the public to avoid the landfill site, as it remains potentially hazardous.”

KCCA spokesperson Daniel Nuwabine said investigations into the cause of the fire are still ongoing. “We’ll release a report on the cause of last night’s incident, but our plan is to fully decommission the landfill and repurpose the site into something productive, like an energy plant,” he said.

Regarding compensation for affected residents, Nuwabine said the evaluation process is ongoing.The Kiteezi landfill has witnessed a series of disasters this year, including a deadly collapse in August 2024 that claimed over 35 lives, and a methane gas-induced fire in February.

Investigations suggested a gas explosion may have caused the earlier collapse, with survivors reporting hearing explosions beforehand.

