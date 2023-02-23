Kitagwenda DEO remanded over forgery

Kitagwenda, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Kitagwenda District Education Officer, Sedas Asiimwe is on remand for alleged forgery and uttering false documents.

He appeared before the Kamwenge Chief Magistrates Court on Wednesday following his arrest on Tuesday by a joint team from the State House Anti-Corruption Unit and the police from his office at the Kitagwenda district headquarters.

On Wednesday, the Kamwenge Chief Magistrate Moses Kule Lubangula read to Asiimwe one count of forgery and uttering false documents. The accused pleaded not guilty to the charges prompting the magistrate to remand him to prison until February 28.

According to the evidence before the court, Asiimwe forged an appointment letter and posting instructions in the financial year 2012/2013 purportedly signed by the Education Service Commission appointing him as an education officer at Kamwenge College School.

Asiimwe took over as Kitagwenda DEO in November last year after his successful application to the Public Service Commission protesting the decision by the District Service Commission, denying him the position after scoring 68.4% in the interviews.

*****

URN