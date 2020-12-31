Kisoro RDC, NRM chairman bicker over party’s fading support

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kisoro Resident District Commissioner, Captain Peter Mugisha is bickering with the district’s National Resistance Movement (NRM) party chairman, Philemon Mateke over declining support of the NRM in the district.

Mateke who is also the State Minister for Regional Affairs accuses Mugisha of using foul language and creating animosity among residents, costing the party the enormous support it previously enjoyed in the border district.

President Yoweri Museveni scored a landslide win in Kisoro district with 86,533 votes in the 2016 general election while his closest challenger, Dr Kiiza Besigye got only 9,943 votes according to results released by the Electoral Commission. However, Mateke says that the party’s support has gone down and more people are swinging between the various opposition groups.

Mateke says that he was forced to launch investigations to ascertain why locals have started hating NRM and found out that Mugisha was the main reason. Mateke says that he and other NRM leaders appealed before Museveni to transfer Mugisha from Kisoro because he is failing the party.

According to Mateke, Mugisha has sabotaged their efforts of recruiting more supporters from the opposition to NRM by intimidating them. He also accuses Mugisha of usurping the role of the party chairman in the district.

However, Mugisha argues that Mateke can not claim to love the NRM and Museveni than the RDC who represents him in the whole district, and adds that the fight is for personal reasons. Mugisha also accuses Mateke of disrespecting the office of the RDC and failing to mobilize support for Museveni.

Mugisha says that Mateke’s anger arises from Museveni’s failure to campaign in Kisoro like he had scheduled on December 12th, this year. Mugisha says that Mateke was annoyed when he was defied by the people he had mobilised not to travel to Kabale for a meeting with President Yoweri Museveni. The meeting was organised after President Museveni failed to make it to Kisoro.

URN