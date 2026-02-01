Kisenyi traders decry slow pace of road construction

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The snail-pace road works in Kisenyi, Kampala, have irked traders, who say the delays are disrupting business operations. Last year, Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) commissioned the construction of Erisa Nkoyoyo Road, Church Road, Church Lane, and Naava Road in Kisenyi, along with other roads in Lubaga Division and Kampala Central, covering a total distance of 14.65 kilometres.

The project was awarded to DOTT Services in July 2025 and is funded by the Government of Uganda, with an expected completion period of 18 months. However, traders say the slow progress has significantly affected business operations. Ssalongo Charles Zziwa, a resident of Kasato, said customers are unable to easily access shops due to the ongoing construction of drainage channels and culverts along the roads.

Zziwa also noted that illegal sewage connections into the newly constructed drainage channels have worsened the situation, forcing some businesses in the area to close. Another trader, Ali Ogutu, said Kisenyi is a busy commercial hub that receives goods transported by large trucks, including trailers and lorries. He explained that the narrowing of roads under construction has made it difficult for these vehicles to move smoothly, affecting the delivery of goods.

During a monitoring and inspection exercise of the roads being constructed by DOTT Services, the Deputy Executive Director of KCCA, Benon Kigenyi, acknowledged the challenges facing the contractor. He said illegal sewage connections in Kisenyi have affected construction work and contributed to the slow pace of progress. Kigenyi added that in some areas, the contractor has faced challenges related to access to land, an issue KCCA has noted and promised to address.

He further explained that most of the roads under DOTT Services are currently at about 23 percent completion. Some sections have reached the asphalt stage, while others are at the manhole construction and sub-base formation levels. Kigenyi expressed optimism that the contractor will complete the works within the stipulated timeframe. Other roads inspected during the exercise included Kabaka’s Lake Road in Lubaga and Lower Elgon Terrace in Kololo.

According to observations by Uganda Radio Network (URN), poor solid waste disposal in informal settlements has also contributed to delays. Residents have been dumping heaps of garbage into drainage channels under construction, forcing contractors to first clear the waste before work can continue. This poor waste management has further slowed road construction in some parts of Kampala.

****

URN