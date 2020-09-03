Kilembe mines seeks UGX 3Bn to restore power supply

Kasese, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kilembe Mines Limited is seeking over 3 billion Shillings to restore infrastructure damaged by the breakdown of power grids hit by the recurrent floods and landslides in Kasese district.

Kilembe mines in Kasese district suffered two waves of flash floods on May 7 and on May 10 after rivers Nyamwamba, Mubuku, Nyamughasana and Lubhiliha burst their banks sweeping through Kilembe hospital and Kilembe mines.

According to Alex Byaruhanga, the finance manager of Kilembe Mines Limited, the damage caused amounts to over 3 billion Shillings. He makes reference to the destruction of power lines, some of which remain covered under debris.

Byaruhanga added the company can’t handle the financial burden to restore the infrastructure since most key revenue centres -electricity supply dam, water supply and Kilembe mines hospital have been affected. The company is now seeking the intervention of the Ministry of Energy and Minerals for financial support.

The electrical engineer at Kilembe mines limited, Jim Nyamutale says the electricity power supply was a major revenue earner for the company bringing in over 100 million Shillings per month.

Edson Mumbere, the Kilembe mechanical engineer said they are trying to restore the intake but river Mubuku is still a challenge with unpredictable water fluctuations.

The Kasese Mayor Geoffrey Kabwanga has on his part called on the government to help restore the troubled company to its previous status.

******

URN