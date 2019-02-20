KIIRA EVS excites Masaka, Mbarara

Mbarara, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | KIIRA EVS alias The Beast has excited Mbarara municipal residents. The Ugandan manufactured vehicle, which is being show cased in Western Uganda, caused commotion along Mbarara high street and at Mbarara University.

Dozens of residents and university students couldn’t resist taking a glimpse of the vehicle and grabbing a photo opportunity with the first locally produced vehicle.

Moses Kagumiire, a resident of Mbarara municipality, says he had only heard about the vehicle in news and from friends. Kagumiire said he was excited to see the vehicle with his own eyes and commended Kiira Motors Corporation, the brain behind the vehicle for the initiative.

Kia Philomena, a student at Mbarara University of science and Technology also told URN she was excited to see and get a chance to feel the comfort of the vehicle.

Patrick Kanamugira, a Senior Planner with Mbarara Municipality got a chance to ride in KIIRA EVS.

He welcomed the decision to showcase the vehicle in the different regions of the country, saying it is a good idea and will inspire Ugandans to embark on ambitious ventures. The vehicle caused similar excitement in Masaka on its way to Mbarara.

Allan Muhumuza, the Business Development Manager Kiira Motors Corporation, says they have decided to exhibit the vehicle in various parts of the country and demonstrate to Ugandans the vast opportunities in the automotive industry for local content development.

He says Ugandans will be able to benefit directly through prospects for manufacturing and supplying vehicle parts to Kiira. Muhumuza says the vehicle will be driven for 1600 Kilometers from Kampala to Kisoro and back through Fort portal.

Kiira Motors Corporation is a State Enterprise established to make vehicles in Uganda.

******

URN