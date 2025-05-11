Kiev left Russia’s Victory Day ceasefire proposal unanswered — Putin

MOSCOW | TASS | The Kiev regime did not respond to Russia’s Victory Day ceasefire initiative and launched large-scale attacks almost immediately, Russian President Vladimir Putin has told reporters in the Kremlin.

“The Kiev government … left our ceasefire proposal unanswered,” he said. “Moreover, shortly after we announced our proposal … on May 5, the Kiev government launched large-scale attacks overnight to May 7.”

In his words, the May 7 attack involved 524 drones and a number of Western-made missiles.

“Simultaneously, 45 drone boats were used in the Black Sea,” Putin said, adding that the attacks continued on May 8, 9 and 10 as well.

Meanwhile, the UN Secretariat will refrain from commenting on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s proposal to resume direct talks with Kiev in Istanbul.

“I don’t have a comment,” Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General, told TASS.

Earlier in the day, Putin suggested resuming direct negotiations with Ukraine in Istanbul on May 15.