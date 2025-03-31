Khadi blames lazy men for growing domestic violence

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Acholi Muslim District Acting Khadi Sheikh Badi Faraj, has blamed the increasing casesof family breakdowns and domestic violence, on men. He says lazy men fail to work and provide for their families.

Speaking during the Eid Al Fitr prayer on Sunday at Gulu Public Primary School in Gulu City, Sheikh Badi faulted men for failing to work, forcing women to either leave their marriages or cause fights among them.

According to Sheikh Badi, many men do not want to work and this has led to family disunity and urges men to take work seriously hence take care of their families.

He further noted that many men have moved to the city and resorted to gambling leaving women to look for money and resources to feed the family, which to him is not good and against the preaching of Allah.

On the other hand, Sheikh Ismail Omona urges the families to preach love and unity which he said is the key message that the prophet Muhammed had preached to his followers.

According to Omona, without love, there will be nothing achievable and where there is love, even the children will find good life and live happily.

“We need to love one another; families need to preach love and unity to all the people around us, as the prophet told us to do and we must live in harmony,” Sheikh Omona said.

Eid Al Fitr prayers marks the last day of the holy month of Ramadan which completes at 30 days and with Sunday, March 30, 2025, Muslim communities across the world start their celebrations and prayers to Allah while breaking their fasting.

URN