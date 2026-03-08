Kenyans halt Ugandan fightback to win 6th Victoria Cup

FINAL RESULT

Ken 🇰🇪 1⃣5⃣.5 Ug🇺🇬 1⃣0⃣.5

Saturday

🏌️‍♂️Singles – Ug🇺🇬 5⃣ Ken 🇰🇪 5⃣

Friday

🏌️‍♂️Foursomes – Ug🇺🇬 0⃣.5 Ken 🇰🇪 3⃣.5

🏌️‍♂️Four-balls – Ug🇺🇬 3⃣ Ken 🇰🇪 1⃣

Thursday

🏌️‍♂️Foursomes – Ug🇺🇬 1⃣.5 Ken 🇰🇪 2⃣.5

🏌️‍♂️Four-balls – Ug🇺🇬 0⃣.5 Ken 🇰🇪 3⃣.5

Entebbe, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kenya recaptured the Victoria Cup on Saturday, brushing aside a late comeback by their Ugandan hosts in the singles round of the two-nation ‘Ryder Cup’.

The task of overhauling the Kenyans, who had led from day 1, fell apart after the visitors held firm, winning five of the 10 singles matches on the final day. Uganda was seeking a magical 8 wins to retain the title.

The response from the visitors is exactly what the head of the Kenyan Golf Union, Chris Kinuthia, had demanded of his team at the start. He even joked at the opening ceremony that he would say little at the launch and spare most of his speech for after “victory on Saturday”.

The result was in many ways sweet revenge for last year, when Uganda defied the odds to clinch only their 2nd title away in Kenya, at Mt Kipipiri Golf & Resort.

On the final day, singles wins from Abdullah Kakooza and Peter Mayende had given Uganda some hope of a comeback, but the Kenyans halted the surge with John Lejirma winning 2 Up versus former Ugandan champion Reagan Akena.

Captain John Musimenta, Elton Thembo and Godfrey Kambale added to Uganda’s tally, but by then, the Kenyans had hit the winning target of 13.5points, and went on to add an additional two wins.

The Victoria Cup is returning to Kenya!

Final score: Kenya 15.5 – 10.5 Uganda After 10 singles matches and numerous team pairings, the 2026 Victoria Cup concludes. Congratulations to the Kenyan team for winning the trophy! Well done to the Ugandan team for giving their all. pic.twitter.com/yNKRhObIuU — Under Par (@UnderPar_UG) March 7, 2026

The Uganda Golf Union hosted the tournament with support from several partners, including MTN MoMo Uganda, Prudential Uganda, Crown Beverages Limited — makers of Aquafina — the National Council of Sports, and The R&A, the world governing body for golf.

DAY THREE – SINGLES GAME 1 ABDALLAH KAKOOZA 4 & 2 KRISH SHAH GAME 2 PETER MAYENDE 3 & 2 ELVIS MUIGUA GAME 3 REAGAN AKENA 2 UP JOHN LEJIRMA GAME 4 JOHN MUSIIMENTA 3 & 2 ISAAC MAKOKHA GAME 5 ELITON THEMBO 1 UP YUVRAJ RAJPUT GAME 6 AMON BWAMBALE 3 & 2 MWATHI GICHERU GAME 7 GODFREY KAMBALE 2 & 1 KEVIN ANYIEN GAME 8 ABDUL KAKEETO 1 UP DANIEL KIRAGU GAME 9 JOSEPH KASOZI 6 & 5 TSEVI SONI GAME 10 ANDREW SSEKIBEJJA 2 & 1 JUNAID MANJI

VICTORIA CUP WINNERS

🟢 2016 – Kenya

🟢 2017 – Kenya

🟢 2018 – Kenya

🟢 2019 – Uganda

🟢 2020-2021 – Not held due to COVID-19

🟢 2022 – Kenya

🟢 2023 – Not held due to technicalities

🟢 2024 – Stalemate (Kenya retains title)

🟢 2025 – Uganda

🟢 2026 – Kenya

