Flying start for Kenya at 2026 Victoria Cup in Entebbe

Entebbe, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kenya got off to a flying start to the Victoria Cup, amassing 6 points against Uganda’s 2 on a rainy day at the Entebbe Club course.

The wet conditions clearly suited the Kenyans, with Uganda’s only win of the day coming from the Lugazi Club pair of Reagan Akena and Peter Mayende

who defeated Daniel Kiragu and Isaac Makokha by four, with 3 holes to spare in the foursomes.

The pairings of Joseph Kasozi and Elton Thembo, and that of Andrew Ssekibejja and Godfrey Kambale stretched their Kenyan opponents to the last hole before falling, while Abdallah Kakooza and Amon Bwambale halved theirs in the morning session.

The fourballs in the afternoon were an all-Kenyan affair, with Reagan Akena coming to Uganda’s rescue again as he snatched a half-point with Andrew Ssekibejja.

Action continues at 8am today, with another round of foursomes and fourballs, before singles tomorrow.

Uganda is seeking a near-perfect 8 wins (8 points) to stay in the running. The winning mark is 13.5.

State minister for sport and education Peter Ogwang officially teed off the event Wednesday at a colourful flag-raising pre-event occasion, as golf union presidents Dr Jackson Were of Uganda and Chris Kinuthia of Kenya urged their teams to be brave and go for the win.

UGANDA 2 6 KENYA SESSION ON E – FOURSOMES GAME 1 JOSEPH KASOZI & ELITON THEMBO 2 UP ELVIS MUIGUA & JUNAID MANJI GAME 2 ANDREW SSEKIBEJJA & GODFREY KAMBALE 2 UP JOHN LEJIRMA & KEVIN ANYIEN GAME 3 REAGAN AKENA & PETER MAYENDE 4 & 3 DANIEL KIRAGU & ISAAC MAKOKHA GAME 4 ABDALLAH KAKOOZA & AMON BWAMBALE A /S YUVRAJ RAJPUT & TSEVI SONI SESSION TW O – FOUR-BALLS GAME 1 REAGAN AKENA & ANDREW SSEKIBEJJA A /S ELVIS MUIGUA & KEVIN ANYIEN GAME 2 GODFREY KAMBALE & JOSEPH KASOZI 5 & 3 DANIEL KIRAGU & KRISCH SHAH GAME 3 ELITON THEMBO & AMON BWAMBALE 3 & 2 JOHN LEJIRMA & MWATHI GICHERU GAME 4 JOHN MUSIIMENTA & ABDUL KAKEETO 3 & 2 TSEVI SONI & JUNAID MANJI

HISTORY : VICTORIA CUP WINNERS

🟢 2016 – Kenya

🟢 2017 – Kenya

🟢 2018 – Kenya

🟢 2019 – Uganda

🟢 2020-2021 – Not held due to COVID-19

🟢 2022 – Kenya

🟢 2023 – Not held due to technicalities

🟢 2024 – Stalemate (Kenya retains title)

🟢 2025 – Uganda

🟢 2026 – ….