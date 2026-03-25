Kenya to host leg of FIFA Women’s Series four-nation tournament in April

NAIROBI | Xinhua | Kenya is set to host a leg of the inaugural FIFA Women’s Series in a four-team tournament from April 11 to 15 in Nairobi, the Kenyan capital, a government official said on Tuesday.

Cabinet Secretary for Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports Salim Mvurya said the competition will feature host Kenya’s Harambee Starlets alongside Australia, India and Malawi.

“Being able to host a tournament of this nature reflects the progress Kenya is making in sports development. It shows that we are moving in the right direction,” he told journalists in Nairobi.

Australia and Malawi will open the tournament before the hosts take on India on the first day of competition.

On April 15, the third-place playoff between the losers of the opening matches will be followed by the final between the two winners.

Football Kenya Federation President Hussein Mohammed welcomed the development.

“Hosting this tournament is a big step for Kenya’s football. It not only gives our national team valuable international exposure but also strengthens our capacity to organise and deliver competitions at the highest level.” ■