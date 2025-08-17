Kenya hosts photo exhibit to mark Chinese victory over Japan

NAIROBI | Xinhua | To mark the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War, a photo exhibition was launched on Friday in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi.

Organized by the Chinese Embassy in Kenya and Xinhua News Agency Africa Regional Bureau, the exhibition was held at the National Museums of Kenya. Senior government officials, diplomats, scholars, curators, and historians graced the event.

The exhibition displayed China’s significant role in defeating imperialist aggression and fascism, as well as ushering in a post-World War II international order, characterized by peace, multilateralism, and development.

Chinese Ambassador to Kenya Guo Haiyan said the great victory was commemorated to remember history, honor the martyrs, cherish peace, and create the future.

“The victory of the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression was China’s first full victory against foreign aggression in modern times since 1840,” Guo said.

By smashing Japanese militarists’ attempts to colonize and enslave China, the victory re-established China’s status as a major country in the world and charted the bright prospect of national rejuvenation, Guo added.

The Chinese ambassador also noted that despite the painful lessons of history, unilateralism, hegemony, and bullying are creeping back.

She stressed the urgency of upholding the international order based on international law as well as the basic norms governing international relations in line with the purposes and principles outlined in the United Nations Charter.

Anne Wang’ombe, principal secretary for the State Department for Gender and Affirmative Action in the Ministry of Gender, Culture and Children Services, observed that China’s victory against Japanese aggression and all forms of fascism was pivotal in reshaping world history and inspiring the Global South to stand up against colonialism.

Wang’ombe said the heroic acts of Chinese people that led to the downfall of Japan’s imperialist machinations alongside fascism in some Western nations played a huge part in motivating African states to fight foreign occupation and exploitation.

Erastus Mwencha, former deputy chairperson of the African Union Commission, said China’s bold resistance against Japanese aggression and global fascism encouraged other developing countries in their quest to defend territorial integrity and sovereignty.

The exhibition will remain open to the public until Aug. 31.