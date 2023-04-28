KCCA: Lukwago calls for audit into road funding

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Kampala Capital City Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago has asked the newly inaugurated Public Accounts Committee to investigate the expenditure on road infrastructure.

Lukwago made the appeal on Thursday at the City Hall while officiating at the ceremony where four members of PAC took oath. The members are Bob Kabaziguruka, the Chairperson, Nasser Abdu Ntege, Sarah Sanyu, Mariam Namwanja, and Michael Tugyetwena.

Section 58 of the Kampala Capital City Authority-KCCA Act provides for the establishment of a Capital City Public Accounts Committee consisting of a chairperson and four other members appointed by the Authority on the recommendation of the Lord Mayor and with the approval of the Minister.

The committee is mandated with examining the reports of the Auditor General, Chief Internal Auditor, and any reports of commissions of inquiry. The committee may, in relation to the reports, require the attendance of any councilor or officer to explain matters arising from the reports.

Candidates must be certified Public Accountants and people of high moral character and proven integrity.

Lukwago asked the members to execute their mandate diligently and never at any one moment turn a blind eye to the misdeeds of any KCCA officials during service delivery.

Lukwago has often raised concerns about the funding for the road construction, questioning how the construction of one kilometer of the road would cost 15 billion Shillings. Lukwago, says that the figures are inflated and should be investigated to save public funds.

He says PAC should produce reports on different queries including those cited in the Attorney General’s report such that they are presented before the Council and Parliament.

There have been conflicts between the technical and political wings of KCCA. The technical staff is accused of concealing reports, which the leaders argue hinders their ability to keep a watchful eye on the operations of KCCA.

Dorothy Kisaka, the Executive Director of KCCA says that the inauguration of PAC is timely as it shall help the political and technical wing improve their relationship by ironing out the complaints from both sides.

She said that when the committee executes its mandate with honesty and integrity it shall ably assess the operations of the KCCA technical wing to reveal whether or not they are delivering as expected. Kisaka says, ultimately, they hope to work as a team to achieve the smart city that the authority dreams of delivering to the people of Kampala.

Kabazigurika, says their first point of action shall be scrutinizing the audit queries raised against KCCA in the 2022 audit report. He reiterated his team’s commitment to deliver on their mandate.

The new PAC members have three years to end their term. While the KCCA Act 2010 gave the committee 5 years, the amendment in 2019 was that it would last as long as the term of the political leaders did.

The current leaders were sworn in in May 2021, the committee has three years to execute its mandate before its term of office expires.

