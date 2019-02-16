KCCA lists 39 roads for upgrading

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) has earmarked 39 roads for upgrading. The city authority says that several roads and drainage channels were designed and land for their development identified and marked using pegs. These roads will be constructed as soon as KCCA secures funds from government and development partners.

As a result, the authority has warned residents against erecting structures in road reserves which have been pegged. KCCA says they have notified owners of properties along roads to halt any constructions on the pegged road reserves.

“All affected property owners were briefed about planned road or drainage works, nobody should construct within pegged reserve areas, all affected properties shall be compensated in cash or in-kind before construction starts,” the statement reads.

KCCA spokesperson Peter Kaujju told Uganda Radio Network (URN) that the institution is working with communities to guard pegs and other materials. He adds that the roads are upgraded for the benefit of the communities and as such, communities should always help KCCA to protect road reserves.

Kaujju says the institution is also sensitizing communities to appreciate that road reserves are for public infrastructure programmes.The roads designed and road reserve pegged are listed below

Road Name From To Division

1. Port Bell Rd Nakawa Junction PortBell Pier Nakawa

2. Old Port Bell / Spring Rd Wampewo Roundabout New PortBell Road Nakawa

3. Nakawa Ntinda Rd Nakawa-Spear Motors Kiira Rd Nakawa

4. John Babiiha Avenue Yusuf Lule Rd Kiira Rd Central

5. Sir Apollo Kaggwa Rd Bwaise KNBP Nsalo road Kawempe

6. Bukoto-Ntinda Rd Kabira Club Nakawa Ntinda Rd Nakawa

7. Sentema Rd Wakaliga Road Northern bypass Lubaga

8. Kayemba Rd Katwe Road Jjuuko Road Makindye

9. Lukuli Rd Kayemba Rd Salaama Rd Makindye

10. Kabuusu-Lweza Rd Kitebi Road Sseguku Beyond

11. Kulambiro Ring Rd Northern bypass Kisasi Road Nakawa

12. Namungoona Rd Masiro road Nakibinge road Lubaga

13. Kasubi-Northern Bypass Kasubi K’la Northern Bypass Rd Lubaga

14. Kibuye-Busega Kibuye Roundabout Busega Lubaga

15. Ssuuna Rd 2 Nyanama Zzana Beyond

16. Sezibwa Rd Fairway Junction Kintu Rd Central

17. Kulambiro-Najeera Rd Kulambiro Ring Rd Najjera Rd Kawempe

18. Ttuba Rd Kulambiro Ring Rd Unknown Road Name Kawempe

19. Muzito Rd Wankulukuku Rd Entebbe Rd Lubaga

20. Eight St. / Namuwongo Rd Mukwano Rd Bukasa Rd Makindye

21. Luwafu Rd Mobutu Rd Salaama Rd Makindye

22. Ntinda-Kisasi Rd Ntinda Rd Kisasi Rd Nakawa

23. Buwambo / Kitezi Rd Gayaza Rd at Mpererwe Kitagobwa Rd Kawempe

24. Naguru Rd Lugogo By-Pass Katalima Rd Central

25. Katalima Rd Jinja Rd Ntinda Rd 2 Nakawa

26. Sixth Street Mukwano Round Fifth Street Central

27. Seventh Street Mukwano R/about Fifth Street Central

28. Fifth Street Spring Rd Seventh Street Central

29. Kyebando Ring Rd 2 Kyebando Ring Rd 1 Kyebando Ring opp. Hill Kawempe

30. Muteesa I Rd Balintuma Rd Albert Cook Rd Lubaga

31. Mugema Rd Masaka Rd Sentema Rd Lugaga

32. Kabega Rd Hanlon Rd Kirombe Rd Makindye

33. Kirombe Rd Nsambya Estate Rd Lukuli Rd Makindye

34. Kisasi Rd 2 Bahai Rd/Bukoto Round Waligo Rd Kawempe

35. Wamala Rd Entebbe Rd 2 Mutundwe Rd Lubaga

36. Old Mubende Rd Wakaliga Rd Busega Rd Lubaga

37. Ssuna Rd 1 Entebbe Rd 2 Nyanama Rd Lubaga

38. Lungujja Rd Old Mubende Rd Makamba Rd Lubaga

39. Kigala Rd Lungujja Rd Wakaliga Rd Lubaga

