KCB Bank Uganda gives Kobs rugby club big sponsorship boost

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | KCB Bank Uganda has announced a sh95 million cash sponsorship package for Kampala Old Boys (KOBs) Rugby Club, one of Uganda’s best rugby clubs, in an effort to promote the growth and development of the sport among the youth. This sponsorship, earns KCB Bank the Club’s name and title rights and gives the club a new name; KCB-KOBS Rugby Club.

The announcement was made by the KCB Bank Uganda, Head of Marketing and Communications, Diana Komukama Ssempebwa early this week at the team’s home Legends Rugby Grounds. Komukama, expressed her optimism about the sponsorship and pledged the bank’s support towards the game, and Ugandan sports in general.

“I am pleased to announce that KCB Bank Uganda is committing shs95 million to KOBs Rugby Club as part of our support for the growth of the club and promotion of rugby talent among the youth in Uganda. This sponsorship will enable the Club to effectively prepare, participate and win in competitive sports in the country and the region,” Ssempebwa said at the handover ceremony. KCB is a strong supporter at a regional level, and we are looking at extending those synergies to our teams here.

She added that effective today, KCB Bank Uganda will celebrate every victory with you and stand firm with you at the end of every local and international game.

“Last year, KCB Bank Uganda embraced a new brand promise; For People For Better, as part of our commitment to deliver shared value to the people and communities we serve and whose lives we positively impact. “What better way to further that commitment than through supporting a sport that has garnered the support and love of Ugandans over the years?” She asked.

Komukama urged the club members to strive to excel, and reiterated the bank’s commitment towards team excellence and pledged support that goes beyond monetary.

“KOBs Rugby Club is one of the most revered teams in the game. Let us strive to keep it that way. It might not always be smooth sailing but with every challenge comes equal lessons as with every opportunity. Let us embrace this partnership as a gateway to a sea of opportunities for us both.” she concluded.

Godfrey Ssekajja, the KOBS Head Coach applauded KCB Bank Uganda for choosing the Kobs family as their club of choice.

He remarked, “This partnership is more than business relationship for us, but also a big opportunity that marks a bond for us as a family. Thank you for believing in us and taking this step with us. We hope to deliver an experience better than your expectations.”

Derrick Tukwasibwe, the Kobs Rugby Club Captain added his voice of gratitude to KCB Bank Uganda, saying the partnership is a game changer for the team and the rugby sport as a whole.

Tukwasibwe commented, “My clubmates and I, look at this partnership as the boost we have prayed and hoped for, for a long time. Association with a prestigious brand like KCB pushes us to excel and be good ambassadors.”

KCB Bank Uganda has been at the forefront of supporting various sports in the country. In the past, the bank has sponsored the Pearl of Africa Rally, KCB Nkumba Women’s Volleyball Team, the 4th golf edition of Victoria Cup games, among others.