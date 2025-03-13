KAWEMPE: UPDF starts investigating attack on journalists, ‘lawbreakers will be dealt with firmly’

UPDF concerned about alleged beating and harassment of journalists by members of the security forces

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) will investigate reported incidents of security forces clobbering journalists and confiscating equipment during today’s by-election in Kawempe.

This is a sad day for journalism. pic.twitter.com/wVIdVEBhip — Canary Mugume (@CanaryMugume) March 13, 2025

FULL STATEMENT

There are reports coming out of Kawempe in the ongoing by-election that several journalists were today assaulted and their equipment confiscated by some members of the security forces who were on patrol in the area to maintain law and order during the electoral exercise.

It is not yet clear what happened that led to the clash between journalists and members of the security forces. Whatever it was, the damage and outcome will lead to unnecessary tension between the security services and the fourth estate. This is uncalled for and should be avoided with better coordination in future.

The UPDF has henceforth instituted investigations into the incidents that led to the unfortunate development. The result of the investigations will guide the measures to be undertaken, including disciplinary processes where appropriate.

We assure the media and other stakeholders that the UPDF values and treats our relations with them very seriously, and we will do our utmost to rebuild the trust and confidence we have shared for so long, as quickly as possible.

We wish to reiterate that it is a shared responsibility as citizens in our respective capacities to work together to make sure that all corners of the country are secure and peaceful all the time. In this regard, we salute the constructive media for their valuable contribution.

As a point of note, most citizens are law abiding, support and respect the work of law enforcement officers. We thank them for their cooperation. There are, however, a few among them who seek to cause trouble, engage in aggressive behavior against the security forces, and break the law.

The lawbreakers will be dealt with firmly according to the laws of the land.

