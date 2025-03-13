Col Magezi takes charge as Major General Felix Kulayigye goes on leave

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Col Chris Magezi has been appointed Acting Defence Public Information Officer for the UPDF.

Chief of Joint Staff UPDF, Major General Jack Bakasumba has appointed Colonel Magezi to run the office of the Defence Public Information (DDPIO) on an interim basis.

Col. Magezi is also the Military Assistant to the Chief of Defence Forces UPDF, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba. He has been a Public Information Officer for Special Forces Command, Director Public Information Office – ( Land Forces) and a board member for Uganda Broadcasting Services.

He has recently been very active on X under his account @ChrisOMagezi.

The substantive DDPIO, Major General Felix Kulayigye is on leave and is expected to be back in office after one month (30 days).

