Over 80% of human trafficking victims in Uganda are children

Kampala, Uganda | URN | Uganda is grappling with an evolving and increasingly sophisticated wave of human trafficking, with new patterns emerging both within its borders and along international routes. Speaking at the weekly press briefing at Police Headquarters in Kampala, Derek Basalirwa Kigenyi, the Deputy National Coordinator for Counter-Trafficking in Persons at the Ministry of Internal Affairs, said traffickers are increasingly targeting vulnerable communities, particularly children and young people, with promises of jobs, education, and a better future.

He revealed alarming statistics and new tactics being used to exploit Ugandans. Since 2020, Uganda has recorded 4,835 human trafficking cases, affecting at least 7,581 victims, according to data from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions’ Trafficking-in-Persons mobile application. The figures indicate that each case involves an average of at least two victims. More concerning, over 80% of the victims are children below the age of 18.“This shows that human trafficking is largely affecting our children,” Kigenyi said. “It raises serious questions about what we are doing as parents, communities, and leaders.”

While Uganda has recorded notable progress in prosecuting offenders, with 864 convictions since 2020, authorities say the scale of the problem continues to grow, driven by poverty, unemployment, and low public awareness.

Urban Centres as Hotspots

Data shows that trafficking cases are heavily concentrated in urban areas. Regions such as Masaka, Mbale, Kampala, Jinja, and Mbarara report the highest numbers—not necessarily because trafficking is more prevalent there, but because enforcement and reporting mechanisms are stronger.

Authorities note that cities act as hubs for exploitation, where victims are often subjected to sexual exploitation, which accounts for the majority of cases (2,844), followed by labour exploitation (978 cases).

Urban anonymity, high demand for cheap labour, and a thriving informal sector make cities attractive operating grounds for traffickers.

Emerging Domestic Trafficking Tactics

One of the most disturbing developments is the rise of domestic trafficking networks using sophisticated deception. A recent case in Nebbi District in the West Nile sub-region highlights this trend. In March 2026, security agencies arrested five suspects accused of trafficking 21 young people from different parts of Northern Uganda.

The suspects reportedly operated fake recruitment companies—Canon Dream Visionaries and Iglo International—used to lure victims with promises of lucrative jobs. “These companies were not registered with the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development,” Kigenyi explained. “Yet they convinced victims to pay between UGX 200,000 and UGX 2.5 million for job placements.”

Investigations revealed a coordinated relocation tactic in which victims recruited from one region were transported to another. For instance, individuals from Bunyoro and Nakasongola were taken to West Nile, while others from West Nile were moved to Bunyoro. Authorities say this method helps traffickers avoid detection while disorienting victims and making escape or reporting more difficult.

Digital Payments Fueling Trafficking

Authorities are also raising concerns over the increasing use of mobile money transactions in trafficking schemes. Victims are instructed to send money to phone numbers or accounts that are often not registered in the names of recruiters, making tracking and recovery difficult. “This is a major red flag,” Kigenyi noted. “Any legitimate recruitment process should be transparent and verifiable.”

Investigations into the Nebbi case indicate that traffickers are heavily targeting districts in Northern Uganda, including Apac, Kole, Oyam, Alebtong, Lira, Dokolo, Otuke, and Zombo. Many victims are young people seeking employment opportunities and are lured with promises of jobs in mining and business sectors, only to end up in exploitative conditions.In some cases, victims are trafficked across borders into the Democratic Republic of Congo, where they are forced into illegal mining, wildlife trafficking, drug smuggling, and even armed group recruitment.

Security agencies have identified boda boda riders as key facilitators in trafficking operations. Traffickers reportedly use motorcycles to move victims through ungazetted border points, bypassing official immigration checkpoints and security patrols. “You may think you are just transporting a passenger,” Kigenyi warned, “but if you repeatedly move people through illegal routes, you are aiding trafficking and will be held accountable.” Authorities have pledged tighter enforcement against transporters found complicit in trafficking activities.

Uganda remains a source, transit, and destination country for human trafficking. Internationally, traffickers are increasingly targeting Ugandans for exploitation in Southeast Asia, particularly Myanmar, Cambodia, and Singapore. The visa-free entry arrangement with Singapore has made it a common transit route, where victims are lured with promises of high-paying jobs and easy travel. Upon arrival, many have their documents confiscated and are subjected to exploitative conditions.

Authorities have also identified emerging routes to North Africa, including Libya, as well as parts of the Middle East and Cyprus. In a recent case, several young women were intercepted at Entebbe International Airport while attempting to travel to Libya without contracts, job descriptions, or valid documentation—key indicators of trafficking. Traffickers are increasingly advertising high-paying jobs of up to USD 2,000 per month with minimal upfront costs.

Victims are often told they can pay the remaining recruitment fees after securing employment abroad. However, these promises rarely materialise, leaving many stranded, exploited, or trapped in debt bondage. Authorities urge job seekers to verify all employment offers through official government channels and ensure proper labour agreements exist between Uganda and destination countries. Officials emphasise that human trafficking can be prevented through awareness and vigilance.

Citizens are urged to verify recruitment agencies through official government systems, avoid sending money to unknown individuals, report suspicious activities to the nearest police station, and use police hotlines for assistance. Kigenyi called for stronger community involvement, stressing that government alone cannot eliminate trafficking.



A Collective Responsibility

Human trafficking in Uganda is increasingly a national crisis affecting families and communities across the country. With children making up the majority of victims and traffickers constantly adapting their methods, authorities say coordinated action is urgently needed.

“This is a crime we cannot fight single-handedly,” Kigenyi said. “It requires all of us—government, communities, and individuals—to stay alert, informed, and proactive.” As Uganda strengthens its response, officials maintain that awareness, vigilance, and collective responsibility remain the strongest tools in dismantling trafficking networks and protecting vulnerable populations.