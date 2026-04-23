Businessman’s national honor highlights Indian diaspora’s role in Uganda

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | When Harshad Maganbhai Barot stepped forward to receive the Distinguished Order of the Crested Crane (Grand Officer) during NRA Day celebrations in January 2026, the moment went beyond personal achievement. It drew attention to the growing influence of Uganda’s Indian diaspora in the country’s economic development.

The award was presented by Yoweri Kaguta Museveni during the 2026 NRM/A Victory Day celebrations. It recognizes foreign nationals who have made significant contributions to Uganda’s progress. Within the diaspora community, Barot’s recognition was widely seen as an acknowledgment of their broader role in shaping the nation’s economy.

At a recent celebration organized by Bhambhatt Samaj Uganda in Kampala, the atmosphere combined celebration with reflection. Community members, business leaders, and families gathered to honor Barot while also marking a shared history defined by resilience, entrepreneurship, and integration.

Barot’s journey reflects that history. Uganda’s Indian community has experienced periods of growth, disruption, and return, including the expulsion of Asians in 1972 and their gradual reintegration in later decades. Today, the community plays a key role in sectors such as trade, manufacturing, and real estate.

Arriving in Uganda in 1993 with only 150 US dollars, Barot built his career from modest beginnings as a door-to-door trader to becoming a real estate developer.

His story highlights both personal determination and the opportunities available to long-term investors in Uganda.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Miraj Harshad Barot said the award represents more than one individual.

“This honor belongs to every Ugandan of Indian origin who has worked hard to contribute to this country. It reflects the values our community stands for — integrity, resilience, and commitment,” he said.

The event also reflected changing ties between Uganda and its diaspora communities. Government efforts to attract foreign investment and encourage reintegration have helped create conditions for diaspora entrepreneurs to succeed while contributing to national development.

Barot has also received recognition from within the diaspora. Earlier this year, Uganda’s Sindhi community presented him with a Sindhi Pride Award, highlighting unity and shared achievement across different groups.

Leaders at the event, including Chairman Sachin Brahmbhatt and organizers Nitesh Brahmbhatt and Nilesh Brahmbhatt, said the celebration was meant to inspire younger generations to value hard work and community service.

Observers say diaspora investors like Barot help connect Uganda to global capital and expertise. Their contributions often extend beyond financial investment to include international networks and long-term business experience.

As Uganda continues to focus on industrial growth and economic transformation, diaspora communities remain an important part of that vision. Barot’s rise from humble beginnings to national recognition reflects how migration, opportunity, and persistence can contribute to both individual success and national development.

The event in Kampala ultimately told a broader story — of a community with deep roots in Uganda and a country shaped by those who choose to invest in its future.