Katwiremu ‘ready to play the course’ as he defends Seniors Uganda Golf Open

Lugazi, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | With 36 years of experience in the game of golf, Steven Katwiremu knows exactly what to expect when hitting the course. The battle-hardened golfer, who tees off at the Johnnie Walker Seniors Uganda Open at Lugazi Hills Golf & Country Club as the defending champion, is under no illusions.

“My plan is to tee off and play the course as it lies,” Katwiremu said yesterday. “My strategy will be to play my normal game and see what happens; I will not need to adjust anything,” he added. Katwiremu acknowledges that Lugazi’s hilly and valley layout makes it a tough course to play but he is offering no excuses.

“I want to believe that all of us will be playing the same course,” he cheekily said. “So the issue of the challenge the course poses is not really a matter when you consider that we shall all be taking on the same challenge. I will simply attempt to play my game and see what will happen afterwards.”

Of the 39 senior golfers competing at Lugazi Hills Golf & Country Club, nine are women. Their competition will see Edrae Kagombe attempt to defend the crown she won at the par-71 Entebbe Golf Club last year. She can expect competition from Monica Ntege, Katy Kabenge and Rose Azuba.

The Seniors’ tournament is the opening competition of this year’s Uganda Open, which is being held at the par-71 Lugazi course, formerly known as Mehta Golf Club, for the first time in history. Other Open tournaments to come are the Uganda Ladies Open tournament, the Amateurs and the Professionals Open.

Besides Johnnie Walker who are the title sponsors, others involved in supporting Uganda’s biggest golf tournament are ABSA Bank, Aquafina, Isuzu, Mansour, MAC East Africa, Medisell Uganda Limited, MTN, NBS Sport, Uganda Tourism Board and Lugazi Hills Golf & Country Club.