Katikkiro Mayiga upbeat about changes in Buganda cabinet

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Buganda Kingdom Premier Charles Peter Mayiga is optimistic that recent changes in the Kingdom cabinet will strengthen service in the Kingdom.

In the changes that were officially announced on Friday, Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II reduced the number of Ministers from 25 to 14. He named Patrick Mugumbule the new Speaker of the Buganda Lukiiko replacing Nelson Kawalya.

He also dropped Ambassador Emmanuel Ssendawula as the First Deputy Katikkiro, replacing him with Hajji Dr Twaha Kawaase Kigongo who has been serving as Second Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Education. Kawaase will also double as Minister in charge of Administration and Information Communication and Technology (ICT)/Innovation.

Robert Waggwa Nsibirwa, hitherto the Kingdom’s Finance Minister will also serve as the new Second Deputy Katikkiro. City lawyer Apollo Makubuya was dropped as third deputy Katikkiro and Minister for Justice and Constitutional Affairs and appointed Chief Palace Advisor.

In the other changes, Fred Mpanga who has been the Kingdom’s Attorney General and Minister of Local Government is replaced with lawyer Christopher Bwanika a new face in the Kingdom’s cabinet and appointed Minister in-charge of Special Assignments. A position of Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Katikkiro was created and will be served by Josephine Nantege Ssemanda.

Mayiga was said that the changes were perceived after Kabaka Mutebi’s celebration of his 25th coronation anniversary in July last year. He was this afternoon addressing Journalists in a brief press conference at Bulange-Mengo in which he unveiled the newly appointed Buganda Cabinet Ministers.

As part of the same changes, the Kabaka dropped Christine Mugerwa Kasule who has been serving as Minister for Cabinet and Buganda Lukiiko replacing her with Noah Kiyimba. The cabinet reshuffle also elevates Prosperous Nankindu from Minister of State for Education to Minister for Development covering the areas of Health, Education, Women, Gender, and the Office of the Nabagereka.

Mariam Nkalubo Mayanja who has been Minister for Royal Visits, Gender and Bulungi bwa Nsi is now appointed as Minister for Land, Agriculture and Cooperatives. She will also be responsible for Bulungi bwa Nsi, Animal husbandry, Trade and Environment.

Buganda Land Board (BLB) Executive Director David Kyewalabye Male is appointed Minister for Tourism, Royal Tombs and Heritage replacing Denis Walusimbi Ssengendo who now becomes a Cultural advisor in the Palace. Kyewalabye Male will also be responsible for the Luganda language, Palaces and Security.

Henry Kiberu Ssekabembe and Joseph Kawuki are maintained as Minister for Youth, Sports and Recreation and Minister of State for Local Government respectively. However, Kawuki has been added more responsibility and will be in-charge of Royal Visits, and Kabaka’s subjects outside Buganda.

A new position for Minister of State for Agriculture, Trade and Cooperatives was created and Kabaka appointed Amis Kakomo as the Minister in charge.

Mayiga said that the past leadership did a good job to cause transformation in the Kingdom but that they could not all remain in the cabinet with a new vision perceived by the Kabaka.

He refuted reports that the new cabinet was informed by President Yoweri Museveni’s recent visit to Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II at his Palace in Banda. Mayiga said that the President does not choose Ministers in the Buganda Lukiiko and that his meeting with Kabaka Mutebi was outside politics.

URN