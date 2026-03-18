Katikiro lauds JCRC, Pearl Bank and Rotary for spearheading $4million bone marrow facility drive

Mengo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A nationwide drive to raise $4 million to complete the building of the first Bone Marrow Transplant (BMT) facility in Uganda has got the backing of the Katikiro of Buganda.

The Katikiro of Buganda Owek. Charles Peter Mayiga today hailed the Joint Clinic Research Centre (JCRC), Pearl Bank and Rotary Uganda for spearheading the groundbreaking drive. The first BMT facility in Uganda will bring hope for thousands of Ugandans battling sickle cell disease, leukaemia, lymphoma, and other blood disorders that have long demanded treatment abroad.

“In many parts of Buganda, before awareness campaigns on sickle cell disease, there was a belief that those suffering from it came from cursed families. We have worked to educate communities that this is not true,” Mayiga said at Bulange, Mengo today.

“The efforts must continue, especially now that advancements in science—such as bone marrow transplants—offer a cure. We must rely on science to promote health. Our vision as a kingdom is to regain the glory we sing about, and this cannot happen unless we prioritize health,” he added.

With the completion of the BMT facility in Lubowa, East Africa will now host two centres: one in Uganda and the other in Kenya.

Pearl Bank stepped forward as the financial partner, committing UGX 200 million towards the cause. In addition, an online payment link will be hosted on Joint Clinical Research Centre (JCRC)’s website to enable well-wishers to conveniently make donations towards the BMT Facility through multiple channels, including mobile money platforms, Visa or Mastercard payments, QR scan codes, and bank deposits into a Pearl Bank account.

Rotary International embraced leadership in the campaign through representation from the District Governors Geoffrey Martin Kitakule, Christine Kyeyune Kawooya, and Rotary International Director-Elect Emmanuel Katongole, spearheading the noble cause.

Dr. Cissy Kityo, JCRC’s Executive Director, highlighted that the facility will encompass the state-of-the-art technology that would not only treat sickle cell, an affliction touching many families in the Central region and across the country, but it will also position Uganda as a hub for specialized care across East Africa.

She spoke of the groundwork already laid and investment made and revealed that there is a need to raise the remaining $4 million to complete the facility so that treatment can commence.

Pearl Bank’s Managing Director, Julius Kakeeto mentioned that the partnership is not just a philanthropic endeavour; it is a strategic investment that aligns seamlessly with Uganda’s overarching national development framework, particularly the ATMS Strategy (Agro-Industrialization, Tourism, Minerals, and Science & Technology Innovation).

He said, “The ATMS strategy is Uganda’s blueprint for achieving a tenfold growth, with the Science, Technology & Innovation (STI) pillar recognized as the crucial accelerator for value addition across all sectors. Our support for the JCRC BMT Centre directly strengthens this pillar by advancing medical research, expanding specialized healthcare infrastructure, and building local capacity in highly specialized medical procedures.”

“As a proudly indigenous bank, our collaboration also contributes to the Fourth National Development Plan (NDP IV), which aims to further Uganda’s socio-economic transformation and improve the quality of life for all citizens. By providing access to life-saving treatments, the BMT Centre will significantly improve public health outcomes, especially for vulnerable populations. Localizing BMT services will also reduce the financial burden on both patients and the national healthcare system, freeing up resources for other critical health interventions,” Kakeeto added.

He said Pearl Bank’s philosophy of all Corporate Social Investment initiatives is guided by three core commitments of Scale, Impact, and Sustainability (SIS). These are implemented under 4 key pillars to include: enterprise development, health, education, environment, and humanitarian support.

Therefore, he said, the bank’s support to JCRC demonstrates its efforts and commitment to champion sustainable initiatives that are aligned with its SIS philosophy and overall purpose of Fostering Prosperity for Ugandans, implemented through its two high-impact goals of driving sustainable financial inclusion and stimulating entrepreneurship and service.

“As part of its strategic position, the bank underwent a transition from PostBank Uganda to Pearl Bank, which is more than a name change but an opportunity to leverage business within the country and across the region as it continues to extend tailored financial solutions that usher Ugandans to the endless opportunities that inspire their growth and prosperity.”