Katakwi residents demand transfer of RDC

Katakwi, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Residents in Katakwi are demanding for transfer of the Resident District Commissioner- RDC, Michael Bwalatum.

The RDC has been accused of siding with incumbents, the Usuk County MP who doubles as State Minister for ICT, Peter Ogwang and Katakwi Woman MP, Violet Akurut Adome.

The move stems from Saturday’s violence where supporters of former Education Minister, Jessica Alupo Epel were attacked by supporters of her rival, Akurut. Three people were later hospitalized in Katakwi General Hospital after sustaining injuries.

However, no one has been arrested since the incident happened. Residents claim the suspects are shielded by the RDC, who coordinates security matters in the district because of his attachment to the incumbents.

Rashid Amodoi, a resident of Oliango Village Ngariam County claims the RDC takes orders from politicians instead of addressing concerns raised by the community on security.

David Olebo, a resident in Katakwi Town Council wants people implicated on Saturday clashes arrested lest they go hunting for him since the security agencies have failed. Olebo says some civilians are masquerading as army officers, clad in army uniform across the district and are beating people in the presence of security officers without any action from RDC or Police.

Michael Peter Opio, an aspirant for Ngariam County MP on Independent ticket claims the RDC is selective when handling politicians. He wants RDC transferred for peace to be realized in the forthcoming elections.

In the last District Council meeting, the RDC was blamed for hijacking an excavator procured by government to dig fishponds in Getom Sub County. The matter was raised by Charles Aleper, the District Councilor for Akoboi Sub County.

The revelation prompted Simon Peter Ojama, the councilor representing Usuk Sub County to raise a motion demanding for immediate transfer of the RDC.

But when contacted, Bwalatum said he is a victim of political fights in the district. He also noted that security personnel will pounce on anyone causing mayhem in the district.

URN has howver learnt that Katakwi District Police Commander- DPC, Tonny Ondonga has been transferred to Human Resource Office in Kampala, pending deployment. David Ongom Mudong, the East Kyoga Regional Police Spokesman says the transfer is not related the political issues in the district.

********

URN