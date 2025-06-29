Kasese residents asked to embrace early TB screening

Kasese, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | There are increasing cases of tuberculosis in Kasese district, according to authorities. The authorities highlight poor health-seeking behaviour, por living conditions, alcoholism and cultural practices such as sharing drinks from one vessel.

Nason Kisomerya, the Kasese District Supervisor for TB and Leprosy, says the rate of TB transmission is high, asking the Ministry of Health to provide them with more preventive drugs. He noted the need for the local community to embrace early screening.

Kisomerya made the call while addressing the press during the launch of a four-day screening event of the land victims currently encamped at the Kasese RDC’s office in Kasese Municipality.

He noted that the current records show that over 50 people in the district tested positive for TB, while on the first day of screening, one positive case had been recorded.

However, Kisomerya said they registered a slight increase in the number of patients with the disease and attributes it to the increase in screening services.

According to the Ministry of Health, at least 24 persons die every day from TB, and the country registers atleast 96,000 new TB cases each year. Atleast 263 people fall ill daily, and health systems do not identify 20%.

Uganda, in line with the WHO End TB Strategy, aims to eliminate tuberculosis as a public health threat by 2030, focusing on increased case detection, treatment adherence, and reducing transmission rates, with ongoing support from the Global Fund.

URN