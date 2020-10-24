Kasese district fails to relocate victims displayed by raising water levels

Kasese, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kasese District leaders have asked the government to relocate more than 900 people from Kanyangeya cell, who were affected by the rising water levels.

The area is currently experiencing a rapid increase of water sprouting from underground since May when major rivers in the district including Nyamwamba burst their banks.

The victims are currently settled at Kanayangeya Primary Schools. Last month, the District Disaster Management Committee resolved to relocate the victims, but the process was halted due to limited resources.

Remah Namale the assistant camp leader says a team from the Ministry of Water visited the area but up to date there has not been any response. Namale is dismayed by the government’s failure to relocate them despite persistent pleas for help.

The LCV Chairperson Sibendire Bigogo says that although the district identified a place where to relocate the victims, the district lacks funds to feed the victims.

Bigogo adds that the government is also yet to respond to numerous request to desilt River Nyamwamba which has partly pushed its waters to the area due to silting on its bed.

The Deputy Town Clerk Kasese Municipality Kairi Kambasu, says they have limited capacity to handle a disaster of such magnitude.

However, he says they have managed to mobilize partners who have provided tarpaulins and other necessities to help the victims.

URN