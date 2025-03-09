KARUMA BRIDGE: Closure extended to March 17

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | The Ministry of Works and Transport has announced an extension of the closure of the Karuma and Ayago bridges by one week. The two bridges were set to be temporarily closed to all traffic by Monday to facilitate the installation of expansion joints.

In a statement shared on its official X platform on Sunday, the Ministry noted that the closure of the two bridges has been extended to March 17.

According to the statement, the extension will allow the government to complete the ongoing repair works on the Masindi port ferry, which has been selected as one of the designated alternative routes for motorists.

Other alternative routes that have been designated for motorists travelling from Kampala to Gulu/West Nile are via Luwero – Kafu – Masindi – Paraa (Murchison Falls National Park) – Pakwach or Gulu via Olwiyo (and vice versa).

Meanwhile, motorists plying from Kampala to Lira can use the Iganga – Nakalama – Tirinyi – Pallisa – Kumi – Soroti – Lira routes (and vice versa).

The two bridges are set to be reopened to traffic by April 7 2025, according to the government.

“On closure, Karuma and Ayago Bridges will remain inaccessible to all traffic to facilitate the installation of expansion joints as earlier scheduled. The bridges are scheduled to reopen on Monday, 7th April 2025,” reads a statement from the Ministry of Works and Transport.

Installation of the expansion joints on Karuma bridge had been scheduled for February, following the delivery of the four expansion joints in late January. The expansion joints were shipped by sea from China.

According to Tony Awany, the Nwoya County legislator and also the Deputy Chairperson of the Parliamentary Committee on Physical Infrastructures, the installation works were affected by the lack of funds occasioned by the rationalization of Uganda National Roads Authority/Uganda Road Fund to the Ministry of Works and Transport

Awany noted that the contractor at the time couldn’t commence the installation of the expansion joints due to a lack of funds.

Karuma bridge was reopened on December 20 2024, after undergoing three months of major repairs on the deck and bearings, which were all worn out.

URN