Kanungu accounts officer arrested over ‘missing’ sh77 million

Charles Mugisha, the Kanungu District Senior Accounts Assistant has been arrested for allegedly embezzling funds worth sh77.320 million.

Mugisha was arrested on Wednesday by detectives and officials attached to the Inspectorate of Government (IG) led by Sam Agaba, the IG in charge of Kigezi region. Mugisha is alleged to have mismanaged 10.268 million Shillings meant to pay civil servants.

Mugisha withdrew the money from the district bank account, according to investigations. Mugisha is also accused of knowingly issuing false receipts purporting to have received 67.052 million Shillings meant to facilitate various activities related to the Ebola disease fight instead of 218.840 million that was released by the government between May 1 and June 30, 2019.

Sam Agaba, the Inspector General of Government in Charge of Kigezi region says that Mugisha will be transferred to Kampala and appear before Anti-Corruption Court.

In November 2022, Six civil servants were arrested by the State House Anti-Corruption Unit for alleged forgery and uttering false academic documents.

Alfred Mwesigye, a teacher at Kambuga Senior Secondary School, Samson Kisekka, a teacher at Kihihi High School, Happiness Byaruhanga, a bursar at Nyamirama Seed School, Fred Ssenkayi, an instructor at Nyakatare Technical Institute, his assistant Grace Zawedde, and Felix Okori, an assistant instructor at the same institute are alleged to have submitted forged certificates to secure employment through the Ministry of Education and Sports between 10 and 20 years ago.

They are currently out on court bail.