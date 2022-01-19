Kamuli village chairperson arrested over child trafficking

Kamuli, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The police in Kamuli district has arrested the LCI chairperson of Buyima village, Bulopa sub-county, for allegedly trafficking children.

Sharif Ludigo and Afani Matovu were arrested on Tuesday following a tip-off from residents who saw them registering 25 Muslim children under 14 years and loading them in a van. The two suspects are being detained at Kamuli central police station.

Ludigo told journalists that he had been tasked to mobilize children from Mayuge, Kamuli, Bugiri, Jinja City, and Iganga to join a private school in Mityana district. According to Ludigo, the school had offered them full bursaries for three years. Ludigo however declined to reveal the name of the school.

Amiina Nantamu, a parent says that Ludigo told them to prepare their children for scholarships in Mityana, but he did not provide details about the scholarship.

Moses Muwangala, the Bulopa sub county councilor says that the criteria of selecting the bursary scheme beneficiaries, without providing parents with the necessary particulars of the school are questionable and the motives of the suspects should be investigated.

Sarah Kasadha, the Kamuli Resident District Commissioner who led the operation to rescue the children asked leaders to report and fight against child trafficking.

Kasadha further advised parents to enroll their children in government schools, where education is at a free cost.

