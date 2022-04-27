Kamuli residents demand renovation of health centre IIs

Kamuli, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Residents in Butende and Nawango, Kitayundwa sub-county, Kamuli district have asked the government to rehabilitate health centre IIs.

Butende and Nawango health center IIs were constructed three years ago at 60 Million Shillings. The residents say that the health facilities that are in a dilapidated state are frustrating efforts of providing residents access to essential health services like antenatal health care, family planning services, immunization, and antimalarial treatment.

Sumini Mukyala, a resident of Butende village says that the nearest health facility is located about 10 kilometers away, which costs them between 6,000-10,000 Shillings on transport fares.

Richard Mugeere, the Youth Publicity Secretary in Nawango Parish says that the abandoned health center II is located in a deserted area and has been turned into a den of thieves, putting the lives of residents at risk.

Robinah Tibakawa, a resident says that following a decade of not being utilized, the vigilantes who had been assigned to guard the premises abandoned the health facilities.

Christine Nanangwe, a resident in Butende village says that the district officials should deploy a nurse to attend to the healthcare needs of the residents. She says that residents will be saved from walking long distances to seek essential health services like immunization.

Nanangwe says that a security guard should be deployed to protect health center IIs from vandals.

Majid Mulyansime, the LCI chairperson of Busuyi village says that the government has been reluctant to renovate and equip the health facilities.

The Kamuli District Deputy Health Officer, Moses Lyagoba says that the periodic refurbishment and elevation process of the facilities is still ongoing.

