Kamuli LCV chairperson dies after crashing into truck

Nakifuma, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kamuli LCV Chairperson Maxwell Kuwembula died early today when his vehicle crashed into a stationary truck.

Police confirmed that Kuwembula, who was driving from Kampala, died in Nakifuma enroute to Kamuli via the Gayaza-Kayunga road.

Kuwembula, who was driving a double-cabin vehicle with registration number UG 699M, reportedly knocked a stationary truck, UBR 835K, in Nakifuma, Mukono, on Thursday at around 4:40 am.

Meanwhile, the Kamuli Resident District Commissioner, Rosemary Birungi has said that they are liaising with district leaders to hold a special memorial as they await the return of his remains.

She described Kuwembula as a team player, always prioritizing service delivery over selfish interests. Kuwembula was elected district chairperson in 2021 after serving as a district councillor for two terms.

Kuwembula had picked up nomination forms from the National Resistance Movement-NRM electoral commission secretariat, and he was gearing up to compete for the same position.

***

URN