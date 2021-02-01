Kampala traders call for restoration of trade order

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kampala City traders have called for the restoration of trade order in the capital, which is currently messed up with a pool of roadside vendors. They are also concerned about the jumbled parking of public taxis and motorcycles in ungazetted parking spaces, and poor garbage disposal.

Everest Kayondo, the Chairman of Kampala City Traders Association (KACITA) says that the current set up within the central business district does not allow a smooth flow of business, and asked the city authorities to “drop the politics, and restore sanity in the city.

Kayondo says that the increasing number of vendors on the streets is a time bomb at a time when the government is struggling to contain coronavirus disease, yet, just a few traders follow guidelines set by the Ministry of Health to control the spread of the deadly infection. The guidelines require that persons keep a safe distance of at least two meters from each other, wear face masks and maintain handwashing stations as a precautionary measure.

Kampala today is characterized by poor road and drainage networks, the absence of proper zoning of economic activities and a combination of temporary structures and kiosks erected in every corner of the city. The pavements are covered in merchandise ranging from clothes, shoes, groceries, soft drinks, food, fruits, and herbal medicine, amongst others, while in the mix touts are calling out passengers in a chorus.

According to Kayondo, a solution to this mess is urgently needed, citing a time when Jennifer Musisi was still in Charge of the city, and the order that came with her touch.

Allan Katumba, a trader dealing in bicycles, business sanity can only be restored if the existing city bylaws are enforced. He says the council should ensure that roads reserved for non-motorized transport is used as such. He challenges the new council, dominated by members of the National Unity Platform to put this high on their agenda, as they enter City Hall in May.

Martin Ssali, a dealer in motor spare parts, says that the licensing regime needs to be reviewed in order to encourage more traders to acquire shops in the arcades as opposed to street vending. Ssali who operates in a 4-square meter space at the energy centre says the licenses are too many for his small business.

KCCA spokesperson Daniel Muhumuza NuweAbine says that the authority is already making arrangements to gazette places that will be affordable for the vendors to occupy after they are evicted from the streets.

