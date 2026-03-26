Kampala sways to classics, sips on perfection as Baileys joins RnB Picnic

Kampala, Uganda | ENTERTAINMENT CORRESPONDENT | There’s a quiet magic in leaning into the old songs that raised you, the fits that remind you of who you were, the slow days that ask little of you.

On Sunday, the third edition of the Old Skool RnB Picnic officially marked its territory on Kampala’s social calendar with a creamy, decadent upgrade as Baileys joined the party for the very first time.

“Seeing the people come together to slow down and savor these moments is exactly why we partnered with the picnic,” said Nancy Nansikombi, Baileys Brand Manager. “Baileys is a versatile canvas for creativity with the reminder that life is sweeter when you indulge a little.”

The gardens became a runway of summer-fine looks with flowy sundresses and throwback fits that would have made a perfect 90s R&B music video ideal. Between floral photobooths and retro backdrops, guests posed and snapped, already deep in the comfort of all-time favorites.

Making its debut at the experience, the Irish cream showed up and showed out. The Baileys experience elevated the picnic with various activity corners, offering every RnB fanatic a sweet treat of their choice from Baileys infused gelato, exceptional cold serves and not forgetting the pink themed set up that gave the experience a much needed pop of color.

And with multiple Happy Hours offerings, the indulgence was as accessible as it was refined.

The atmosphere was set by the legendary live instrumental band as Myko Ouma and Joseph Sax used their live strings and soulful saxophone melodies to attract guests into the gardens and Baileys Treating Experience.

The live band eventually surrendered the stage to Djs Pita and Anselm as the gardens turned into a massive sing-along. With the day’s host, Aine Dasha weaving his magic between tracks to make sure everyone felt seen, heard, and thoroughly toasted. When the sun got shy from all the glowing faces convened in the Gardens, DJs Nyowe, Selector Jay and Aludah then took the evening away.

Many came for the music that raised us but stayed for the experience and treats that reminded us indulgence can feel brand new. Here’s to the old, the new and the delightful ways they both keep surprising us.