Kampala street vendors defy relocation order as deadline nears

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | As the government deadline approaches, street vendors in Kampala have vowed not to relocate to designated markets established by the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), citing inadequate space and concerns over a lack of customers. Although KCCA enforcement teams have previously clashed with vendors—confiscating merchandise and arresting or fining some—the beginning of 2025 marked a shift in approach. Authorities largely avoided confrontation, a move widely seen as an effort to ease tensions ahead of the election period.

However, shortly after the elections, the government announced plans to evict street vendors from city streets effective February 19, in a bid to restore order in public spaces increasingly occupied by informal traders. Over the weekend, KCCA issued a statement directing vendors to relocate to seven government markets, including Usafi, Busaga, and Wandegeya, where 2,320 free stalls have reportedly been set aside.

In addition, the authority says 1,980 stalls are available in nearby metropolitan areas such as Entebbe, Mpigi, and Mukono. Plans are also underway to create an additional 10,000 stalls over the next two years. Despite this, vendors interviewed by Uganda Radio Network dismissed the offer. Led by Ismail Mubiru, Chairperson of the Fuba-Tukole Walkers and Vendors Association, the traders argue that the proposed markets are insufficient and inaccessible.“The truth is, there’s no space left in those markets. Take Usafi Market, for example—it was never even completed. At Owino, vendors are working in shifts. It’s the same story at Wandegeya—there’s simply no room,” Mubiru said. He insists that if the government is genuinely concerned about vendors’ welfare, it should consider constructing a dedicated market facility.

“We are a large and growing community. There are over 5,000 of us in the city centre alone, and more traders are being pushed out of arcades onto the streets. They were previously operating along the Nakivubo Channel, but that space was reclaimed. So where do they go now?” he asked. Some vendors have also expressed readiness to defy the Wednesday deadline, warning that enforcement could spark confrontations as traders struggle to protect their livelihoods.

Others argue that some of the designated markets are not viable due to poor location and limited customer flow.

Beyond street vending, KCCA, working with the Directorate of Traffic Police and the Ministry of Works and Transport, has also announced plans to crack down on boda boda riders operating outside designated stages and taxis in an effort to decongest city streets.

