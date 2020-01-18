Kampala schools improve in performance

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Performance of schools in Kampala improved in the 2019 Primary Leaving Examinations compared to the previous year.

More schools in Kampala and Wakiso had more of their candidates score aggregate 4.

Schools like Kabojja Junior School where parents last year petitioned UNEB citing under marking had 205 in Division one of which 19 scored aggregates four. In 2018, the school had no candidate with aggregate 4.

At Kampala Parents’ School, only one pupil scored aggregate four in 2018. However, they managed to get 15 candidates in 2019.

Bernard Mbyehuza, the head of Upper Section at Kampala Parents School-KPS says that they are happy with this year’s results.

Rogers Nambuli headteacher Nakasero primary school, says they have improved highly compared to 2018. For instance, they had 52 candidates pass in first grade up from 23 candidates in 2018.

UNEB executive secretary Dan Odongo says that with the improved performance and the use of random numbers during the examinations, schools within Kampala will have to find another reason rather than under marking for their poor performance.

Despite the improved performance within Kampala, Odongo said that schools within the country are still struggling with teaching.

“During the marking, it was evident that learners are still struggling with applying knowledge. They find it hard to apply knowledge to solve problems. They may know the basic concepts of a topic but when they need to apply what they know, they failed,” Odongo said.

