Kagombe and Akankiza win Lady Captain’s Prize at Kitante

Kampala, Uganda | PHILLIP CORRY | Edrae Kagombe and Samson Akankiza at the weekend claimed the Ladies and Men’s overall crowns at the Lady Captain’s Prize tournament at the par 72 Uganda Golf Club course. Kagombe, beat a strong field with scores of 68 nett while Akankiza returned 65 nett.

Eva Magala, was the best lady golfer in the Group A category with a card score of 69 nett. Jackie Kamunyu, was winner Group B with 72 nett. Group C was claimed by Connie Nshemereirwe 74 nett.

The Club Championship winner was Eva Magala 6/5 over 36 holes with Connie Mukuru, winning the Kitante Ladies Cup 2023 on Sudden Play Off with Diana Nabukenya.

Group A Men was taken by Joseph Kimani, 72 nett on count back while Group B was claimed by Brian Kagezi, 68 nett.

Group C Kaka Matama with 69 nett.

The Seniors Ladies and Men’s went to Kathy Kabenge and Patrick Kagoro 74 and 71 nett respectively.

Guest winners where Joweria Namanda and Robert Mabano 66 and 70 nett respectively. Rodel Gaita, was the Pro winner with a score of 67 gross.

The tournament is held annually by the sitting lady Captain at the Uganda Golf Club. Grace Kabonero, who was ending her term in office, used the event to introduce the in-coming captain Wendy Angudeyo.

The outgoing Lady Captain Kabonero, gave a glowing speech thanking her committee and all the members who helped her during her term. She was also delighted to encourage and contribute to the growth of golf amongst the girls and ladies who have joined the sport of golf.

The tournament was sponsored by Standard Chartered Bank, Housing Finance Bank, MTN, Case Clinic, Pepsi.