KADAGA: Those are my bodyguards

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The second reading of the constitution amendment bill 2017 got off to a chaotic start, with members of the opposition again questioning the presence of plain clothes security operatives in the chamber.

“Those are my bodyguards, don’t you know them?” Kadaga asked. “I am assuring you that there is no one here who is not part of Parliament. There is no SFC in the House. The people who are here are the Parliamentary Police as I directed,” she added.

Soon after, MP Raphael Magyezi moved that the Constitution Amendment Bill be read for the second time and Kadaga struggled to maintain order in the house.

The first reading of the bill was marred when plain clothes security operatives threw out MPs who had been suspended by the Speaker. The Speaker late questioned the presence of the operatives and set new parliament procedures to ensure the events of September 27 are not repeated, including requiring officers to move around with tags.

Tweets about @parliament_ug



The bill proposes several changes, including lifting the age limit of 75 on the presidency, a move seen as a significant step towards securing a free run for President Yoweri Museveni to seek re-election in 2021.

Constitution Amendment No. 2 Bill 2017 by The Independent Magazine on Scribd