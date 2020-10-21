Kadaga summons health minister over idle clinical medicine interns

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Speaker of Parliament has tasked the Minister of Health Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng to explain her ministry’s failure to have students under the Clinical Medicine and Community Health program carry out internship.

Speaker Rebecca Kadaga’s directive followed a matter of national importance raised by Bugiri Municipality MP Asuman Basalirwa who questioned why the Ministry of Health has failed to have students for Clinical Medicine and Community Health to their internship.

“The students were admitted to do Bachelor of Clinical Medicine and Community Health in 2014,” said Basalirwa. “These students accessed the loan facility, they studied, they completed but they cannot get jobs for the simple reason that the Ministry of Health has not issued the internship program which is mandatory according to their course.”

He prayed that the Minister of Health Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng be directed to explain why the students cannot do their internship despite the scarcity of professionals in the field.

Speaker Rebecca Kadaga wondered why students had failed to do internship yet the Clinical Medicine and Community Health program had been approved and accredited by the government.

She directed that Minister Aceng presents before Parliament a statement in regard to failure by students to carry out their internship.

