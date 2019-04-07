KADAGA: I am getting better

Nairobi, Kenya | THE INDEPENDENT | Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga has assured Ugandans that she is on course for full recovery from an illness that has had her hospitalized at Aga Khan in Nairobi, Kenya since last month.

THE LETTER IN FULL

Fellow Ugandans, I send you greetings. As you are all aware, I fell ill on 21st March 2019 after returning from international engagements on behalf of the Country.

I was in Nakasero Hospital and later relocated to the Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi.

I am glad to report that due to God’s Mercy and untiring efforts of doctors in Uganda and Kenya, I do now have a better bill of health.

I would like to take this opportunity to thank fellow citizens and people of goodwill across the globe who have been praying for my quick recovery. In particular, I thank H. E the President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni for his prompt concern and taking time off his very busy schedule to check on me in Nakasero and Aga Khan Hospitals.

I also extend special gratitude to the First Lady, Mrs Janet Museveni; the Kyabazinga of Busoga, His Royal Highness William Gabula Nadiope; the Kabaka of Buganda, His Royal Highness Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II; and the Queen of Buganda, Her Royal Highness Sylvia Nagginda.

In a similar vein, I hail religious leaders of diverse denominations; fellow Members of Parliament; Government officials; and various Ugandans for their concern at my state of health.

Finally, contrary to rumours in the press and social media, I am neither in Spain nor in critical condition. Reporting facts on matters of public concern and holding onto the highest journalistic standards is a tenet I urge our media to uphold. I also urge them and the public to always seek information from official channels, and to desist from reporting biased and false information.

I would like to assure the country that I am still at Aga Khan Hospital and hope to be discharged soon.

I look forward to better health and to serving Ugandans once again.