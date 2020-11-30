Kabuleta complains of police harassment

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Independent presidential candidate, Joseph Kabuleta has raised a red flag over police harassment during his campaign trail in different parts of the country.

Kabuleta who started his Busoga campaign trail preaching in the different born again churches in Jinja city on Sunday says that he is fed up of harassment from police personnel whom he accused of surrounding his campaign venues and deterring his supporters from accessing him.

Speaking to journalists at the side-lines of his campaigns on Sunday evening, Kabuleta says that in the different districts where he has held meetings, police officers have kept on trailing and recording his campaign messages without clear reasons which has made it impossible for him to peacefully canvas for support.

Kabuleta however says that he has told his voters to desist from holding processions as they attract police brutality.

Kabuleta further accused the incumbent President Museveni of remaining silent on the actions of the security personnel.

However, Abbey Ngako, the Kiira region police spokesperson says that all presidential candidates are offered security to ensure they adhere to the ministry of health covid-19 standard operating procedures.

