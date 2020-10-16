Kabatsi pushes for NRM’s appeal despite contesting as an independent

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | State Minister for Works Joy Kafura Kabatsi is struggling to attract National Resistance Movement-NRM party members in Sembabule district against the incumbent Lwemiyaga county MP Theodore Ssekikubo.

Kabatsi who lost the party’s primaries to Sekikubo was nominated as an independent candidate on Thursday. However, she is still haggling for the support of NRM members in the area pleading with them to swap her for the official party candidate.

Speaking to supporters that accompanied her for nomination at Sembabule district headquarters, Kabasti insisted that she will present herself before the electorate as the genuine NRM candidate because she was just cheated of victory. Kabatsi emerged third in the primaries with 5,645 votes against Edmond Bwire who scored 6,208 votes while Theodore Ssekikubo was declared the winner with 12,179 votes.

Kabatsi petitioned the party election tribunal seeking to overturn the results but her appeal did not succeed after she failed to present substantial evidence to support her claims. She however lashed out to the tribunal for not analyzing her submissions yet she passionately serves the interests of the party far better than the incumbent MP Ssekikubo.

Kabatsi is not new to controversy. In 2016 after losing the Sembabule Woman MP race to Hajjati Anifa Kawooya, she attempted to allegedly expose the election malpractices that were exhibited in the area. She displayed bundles of pre-ticked ballot papers which she alleged had been used to rig for both her opponent and President Museveni in the 2016 general election.

She has also castigated some members in the organs of party and within security circles for being corrupt which affects the image of the party and integrity of their internal processes.

However, Ssekikubo who was also nominated on Thursday evening to retain his Lwemiyaga County parliamentary seat asked his opponents to work together for the good of their area other than wasting their precious energies and time in political conflicts. He challenged Kabatsi to use her Ministerial position to benefit the electorate and cast away emotions.

Apart from Joy K Kabati and Edmond Bwire who are returning as independents after losing the NRM primaries, Ssekikubo is also facing NUP candidate Hussien Zziriddamu.

URN