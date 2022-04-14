Kabaka speaks out on escalating commodity prices

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Kabaka of Buganda Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II has called upon leaders especially Members of Parliament to find ways of addressing the escalating prices of essential commodities.

“The Easter celebrations of this year should awaken leaders’ hearts especially our Members of Parliament to fulfil their promises to their voters and find solutions to issues faced by the nation arising from taxes, escalating prices of essential commodities…” reads part of Kabaka’s message written in Luganda.

In the message issued this morning, the Kabaka congratulates his subjects for going through lent and thanks them for praying for peace to reign in the country. He says that Easter would have been a time to rejoice and pride in God’s mercy that brought Jesus to redeem people from sin. He however notes that very many people are suffering due to the high taxes levied on everything and the high commodity prices.

The commodity prices have been rising at a fast rate since January this year forcing many Ugandans to adjust their budgets in a country that is recovering from the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Ugandans now have to spend more on basics items like food, soap and other essential commodities.

A bar of soap of 1kg for instance costs between Shs7,500 and Shs10,000 up from about Shs 4,500 in January. A kilogramme of rice goes for between Shs4,500 and Shs5,000, depending on the type up from Shs3,000, while that of maize flour has climbed to Shs3,000 from Shs1,500 in January.

This has been attributed to the increase in fuel prices worldwide. Uganda has seen a relatively higher rise compared to the neighbouring countries. Today most pump stations are selling petrol at or slightly over Shs 5,000 from Shs 4,000. Despite all this, there has been no definite solution to the crisis from Parliament or the government.

