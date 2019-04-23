Justice Katureebe flies to South Africa for eye surgery

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Chief Justice, Bart Katureebe has flown to South Africa for cataract surgery.

Sources in the judiciary indicate that Justice Katureebe left the country on Monday around 2:30pm aboard Fly Emirates.

He was accompanied by his wife Bernadette Katureebe and personal assistant, Aloysius Natwijuka who will be attending to him after the surgery.

The procedure involves the removal of the eye lens and replacing it with an artificial one.

According to Mayo Clinic.org, a cataract causes the lens to become cloudy eventually affecting one’s vision.

Justice Katureebe is expected back in Uganda on May 17th, 2019 if the eye operation goes well.

This is the second surgery the chief justice in undergoing within a space of less one two month. In March, Justice Katureebe spent three weeks in South Africa for another operation on his left arm.

Sources say Katureebe was operated following severe pain on his shoulders and back.

During the launch of Video Conferencing facilities at Buganda road court road court on April 15th, 2019, Justice Katureebe delegated a junior officer to read his speech citing eyesight complications.

He couldn’t also read his judgment in the Supreme Court on the consolidated Age Limit Appeals challenging the Constitutional Amendment number 2 Act of 2017.

Katureebe told court that he had health issues mostly to do with his eyes.

He later delegated Justice Eldard Mwanguhya to read his judgment, which led to the dismissal of the appeals.

Mabirizi has since vowed to petition the Supreme Court seeking a review of Katureebe’s Judgment on grounds that a judgment delivered by a ‘blind person’ is null and void.

