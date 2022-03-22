Jumia unveils 9th tech-sale edition with mega deals

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | E-commerce firm, Jumia has officially launched the 9th edition of its annual tech-sale.

Executives said yesterday (March 21) in Kampala that the sale activity will run from March 21 to April 3rd themed “Upgrade your tech today”.

This year’s Jumia tech-sale will offer shoppers across Uganda up to 50% on more than 100,000 deals ranging from phones, TVs, computers, video games, small and large appliances, tech accessories and more.

In addition, consumers in Kampala and Entebbe will enjoy free 24-hour delivery.

Ron Kawamara, CEO for Jumia Uganda said, “We prioritize technology because it is a key driver of economic growth in any part of the world. If there is anything the pandemic has taught us, it is to appreciate technology. Be it in business, education, health or any other sector.”

Jumia has over the years built strategic partnerships with superior brands like Nokia, Tecno, Hisense, Xiaomi, Blue Flame, Saatchi, Redmi, Infinix to promote this activity and reach out to potential clients.

“This creates an enabling environment for us to deliver the best deals on tech and appliances on our platform…this year’s campaign is designed to give back to consumers who have endured a long pandemic, vendors, and students who need tech now more than ever to catch up with their studies,” Kawamara added.

Consumers can pay for their orders through mobile money, visa, MasterCard, and cash on delivery, executives said.