Jumia partners with Carrefour to deliver clients goods home

Kampala, Uganda | Julius Businge | Carrefour, operated by Majid Al Futtaim in Uganda, has joined forces with Africa’s leading e-commerce platform Jumia, through its subsidiary Jumia Food, to provide Carrefour customers with a secure and convenient way to have their orders delivered to their homes.

The partnership comes as the country continues to witness a sharp increase in demand for delivery services following increased movement restrictions, Jumia officials said on April 30 in a statement.

Under this partnership, customers can access Carrefour’s offerings on the Jumia Food app and place their orders for the listed items. Jumia Food will deliver to the customer’s desired location throughout Kampala and payments can be done using various options.

Franck Moreau, the country manager for Carrefour Uganda and Kenya said: “Our partnership with Jumia is a testament to our agility and adaptability as a business which allows us to overcome disruption and quickly cater to our customers’ needs during these challenging times.”

Jumia Uganda Chief Executive Officer Ron Kawamara said Carrefour brings a sense of quality that Ugandans deserve and “we are just excited to help deliver it.”

Initially, officials said, there will be a limit on orders per item for selected key products to ensure everyone receives what they need.

The range of products is prioritized for essential goods, dry foods like sugar and flour, sanitization products, beverages and fresh produce.

Orders will be processed by Carrefour employees, who apply strict hygiene measures, including wearing gloves and masks at all times, officials said.