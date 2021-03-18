Jumia Food Uganda sets uniform delivery fee for consumers

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Online delivery platform Jumia Food has announced a slash on delivery fees across Kampala, it said on March 18.

It said, starting this month, all orders placed on the platform will be delivered to all locations across Kampala, Entebbe and Jinja at a uniform fee of Shs 2,000 (US$0.55).

“With these new delivery fees, we are helping our consumers save even more money when they order on our platform, this is in addition to the affordable pricing we have available on meals and essential items.” Ron Kawamara, the Jumia chief executive officer said.

Previously, delivery fees were determined by distance the agent would cover to deliver food to the client. For instance, a client in Kisaasi trading centre, ordering food from a restaurant operating in Nakasero (which is approx. 10 km) would pay between Shs 5,000 (US$1.36) to Shs 7,000 (US$1.91).

The online platform has over 100 restaurants registered. It also has pharmacies, supermarkets like Carrefour & Shoprite, local markets for fresh produce & Jumia Party where consumers can purchase alcoholic beverages.

According to a Jumia Food Index report released last year, meals on the platform cost as low as Shs 5,000 (US$1.36).

In line with COVID-19 guidelines, consumers will be able to opt for the ‘contactless safe delivery’ option Jumia Foodthat has been implemented through mobile money or card payments.

This enables consumers to make prepaid payments for their orders and get it delivered without direct body contact or cash exchange with the delivery agent. The new delivery fee will stay until otherwise.