Juliana is back with the Boundless Concert

Kampala, Uganda | Patricia Akankwatsa | On 19th August this year, Uganda’s sensational songbird and Tooro princess Julian Kanyomozi will be live in concert at the Kampala Serena hotel.

Currently, she is having utmost rehearsals with the best band and is ready to rock her die-hard fans with an exhilarating performance.

It’s been long ever since she graced Ugandans with a mega concert and for this, Juliana says she has been away taking care of other areas of her life but she’s happy to be back after missing her fans a lot.

Kanyomozi was last at her concert eight years back but has been performing at other events where she’s booked and she calls upon all her fans to come expecting a fun night full of surprises.

They should expect a Juliana they have never seen before; a night of great music and she says she will sing as many songs as she can sing in one evening.

When asked about what preparations she is doing for the show, Juliana says she is doing a lot but most importantly much of preparations with her team and lots of rehearsals with the band.

She adds that all fans should come expecting to have a good time with good dancing shoes on because she is one artiste who doesn’t play around when it comes to time, she will be hitting the stage as early as possible so fans should come early, they don’t miss anything.

The show is dubbed The Boundless concert. On why she chose the name, Juliana says, “The kind and type of performance I will give my fans that night influenced the name of the show, a boundless experience.”

She also adds that she’s back to active music and in the studio finishing the production of new music.

Tickets to the Juliana Kanyomozi Boundless concert go for 150,000 Gold, 3M platinum for a table of 8 people and they are available from the selected outlets; Kampala Serena Hotel, Positive Emotions Garden City, Soothing Spa Acacia Mall, Swangz Avenue offices and online via Mookh.com