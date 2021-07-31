Judicial Service Commission promotes 11 officers

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Judicial Service Commission- JSC has promoted 11 judicial officers to the office of Registrars and Magistrates in the Judiciary.

Those promoted are Chief Magistrates Mastulah Mulondo and Alum Agnes Kwasa who shall now serve at the rank of Assistant Registrar. Seven Grade One Magistrates Esther Nalungi, Gordon Muhimbise, Freddie Awacnedi, Benson Semondo, Joy Nambozo, Beatrice Khainza and Simon Toloko Simon were promoted to the rank of Chief Magistrate.

Charles Bwiso Bogere, a Chief State Attorney in the Office of the Directorate of Public Prosecution has been appointed to Chief Magistrate while Happy Anne Kyomuhangi, a Magistrate Grade One now becomes a Senior Magistrate Grade One.

The decision to make the promotions was taken during meetings of the commission held on July 13 and July 28, at their headquarters in Kampala. Article 148 of the Constitution of the Republic of Uganda mandates the Judicial Service Commission to appoint Judicial Officers.

Ronald Sekagya, the Acting Permanent Secretary at the Commission says the commission had to fill positions declared vacant by the judiciary and the Commission to ensure the public is served without fail. He says the appointments take effect from the date of assumption of duty.

Early this month, the Commission appointed and promoted 32 Judicial Officers in a move aimed at addressing staffing gaps in the Judiciary. The new appointments bring the number of Chief Magistrates from 45 to 51. Also, the number of Magistrates Grade One has dropped from 165 to 158 due to promotions.

URN